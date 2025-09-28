If Trump gets his way, the global lithium market could become even more state-led and volatile
The lithium market may be entering uncharted territory as Trump pushes for a larger government role in developing US capacity. In a boom-and-bust sector like this, greater state intervention could hit miners, EVs, batteries, and global supply chains in unpredictable ways.
Ever the financial innovator, US President Donald Trump seems to be crafting a whole new type of convertible debt. Lithium Americas, which is developing a mine atop the biggest lithium deposit in the US, is the guinea pig. By extension, a grand experiment may be about to begin in the already weird lithium market.