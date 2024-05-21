Thailand's cannabis legalization policy needs reform and not a reversal
Summary
- Banning marijuana again will hurt those who’ve gained from its liberalization. If Bangkok’s easy-weed policy hasn’t worked out as expected, the drug needs better regulation, not rejection.
Turns out you can have too much of a good thing. Last week, Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered a U-turn on the country’s cannabis policy, saying the plant should soon be classified as a narcotic again and its use limited to medical and health purposes.