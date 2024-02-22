Thank the productivity paradox: AI isn’t the job killer it’s feared to be
Summary
- AI doomsayers should accept how technology tends to generate more jobs than it threatens. It’s happened before and will likely happen again.
Artificial intelligence (AI) image generators are still struggling with getting human fingers right. They are not taking away human jobs anytime soon. If that does not settle doomsday prophesies, let us discuss it logically. With economic theory and data. Since the mechanical loom, every wave of new technology has created more jobs at higher wages throughout history. However, the fear remained that each such wave would deliver a death blow to human labour. And yet, here we are.