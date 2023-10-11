The 10-year US Treasury note rout was not a wild aberration

The recent rout in 10-year US Treasury notes has pushed yields to their highest since 2007, with a recent bump taking them above 4.89%. How much further will this sell-off go and how long will it last? I can venture educated guesses based on history. Looking at past periods of monetary policy tightening, my main observation is that the 10-year yield tends to max out at—or slightly above—the Federal Reserve’s peak policy rate. Investors traditionally demand a premium for the inherent uncertainty associated with holding longer-term bonds.

Moreover, longer-term yields—which influence home mortgages etc—are a key part of the monetary policy transmission puzzle, so the Fed may not see its work as done until they fall into line. They may move higher in anticipation of the Fed’s target rate or may follow, as is the case this time. One way or another, history shows that the 10-year yield must climb high enough to kiss the Fed’s peak rate before both can start moving in the other direction. In 1994-1995, the 10-year peaked at 8.03%; the upper bound of the Fed funds target peaked at 6% about two months later. In 2000, the 10-year peaked at 6.79%; Fed funds peaked at 6.5% about three months later. In 2006-2007, the 10-year had a double peak at around 5.29% over 12 months that coincided almost perfectly with the peak in Fed funds at about 5.25%. In 2018, the 10-year peaked at 3.24% before Fed funds peaked at 2.5% about a month later. From this, we can surmise that the ‘normal’ move is for the 10-year yield to reach or exceed the peak in the Fed funds rate, which is 5.25-5.5% now, projected by the median Fed forecast to peak 25 basis points higher later this year. Taken at face value, those two nuggets suggest that 10-year yields could plausibly go an entire percentage point higher (or more, in the 1995 scenario).

Granted, few investors considered that possible until recently. As of June 2023, the median prognosticator surveyed by Bloomberg thought that the 10-year yield would end 2023 at 3.53%. And even today, the consensus suggests that the yield will fall back to 4.06% by year-end. [So what made people think ‘this time is different’?] The obvious explanation is that the market has been bracing for a sharp change in macroeconomic conditions. Famously, the yield curve inverts in anticipation of a recession because investors expect that the downturn will force central bankers to cut rates in the future. It can also invert because investors think that inflation is transitory and that interest rates will ultimately return to their secular downward trend. In 2022, most market participants seemed to hold one of those two views—so longer-run rates stayed unusually low relative to the monetary policy backdrop.

The popularity of those outlooks, however, has fallen. Recession forecasts fell out of vogue as US consumers kept spending, although they’re coming back. At the same time, the combination of surging deficits, increased Treasury supply and hot energy markets has stoked a view of structurally higher inflation and interest rates. I think it’s histrionic to believe we’re heading for a world of permanent 3% inflation and 5.5% interest rates, but I’m coming around to the idea that history may repeat itself and yields could take a run at 5.5% to 6% before sovereign-debt bears throw in the towel.

Even if it’s just a detour, don’t underestimate the significance of such a move. The jump in long-run yields (and mortgage rates, auto loans, corporate borrowing costs, etc) could ultimately prove to be the downfall for markets and the US economy. All else being equal, that risk scenario would mean, theoretically, 30-year mortgage rates nearing 9%. For months, economists and policymakers have pondered why Fed policy didn’t seem to be slowing the economy, with some blaming excess pandemic savings and others the mortgage lock-in effect. Those had an impact, but so did the shape of the yield curve: Many types of consumer and business loans simply didn’t reflect the restrictiveness implied by the policy rate. Now, increasingly, they do.

Others may view developments in a positive light. If you believed that the economy was running too hot to tame inflation, then you must also believe that it can take a little extra restraint from higher yields and that perhaps they’re just what are needed. Personally, I’m less optimistic than I was in July (when 10-year yields ended the month at 3.95%), but I’m not ready to join the economic doomsday crowd. For the most part, the latest moves seem like a normal development at this stage of the Fed’s inflation fight. Whether the Fed can win the battle without triggering an economic downturn is still an open question, but the latest developments in the bond market have guaranteed that we’ll find out sooner rather than later. ©bloomberg

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!