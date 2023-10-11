The 10-year US Treasury note rout was not a wild aberration
A yield jump seems normal at this stage of the Fed’s inflation fight
The recent rout in 10-year US Treasury notes has pushed yields to their highest since 2007, with a recent bump taking them above 4.89%. How much further will this sell-off go and how long will it last? I can venture educated guesses based on history. Looking at past periods of monetary policy tightening, my main observation is that the 10-year yield tends to max out at—or slightly above—the Federal Reserve’s peak policy rate. Investors traditionally demand a premium for the inherent uncertainty associated with holding longer-term bonds.