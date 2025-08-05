The 16th Finance Commission could catalyze climate governance in India
Amar Patnaik 4 min read 05 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
The panel could go beyond its traditional role in tax devolution to Indian states and push for a national carbon accounting framework, among other reforms aimed at climate action. Here’s the outline of a green plan.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story