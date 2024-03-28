The 16th Finance Commission faces some daunting challenges
Summary
- The Commission confronts some challenging issues in the shorter-than-usual tenure it has got. It will have to balance centralization and subsidiarity needs while ensuring that local governments are well funded in accordance with sound principles of governance.
Deliberations of the 16th Finance Commission (FC) are now proceeding in earnest. The appointment of the full commission only by the end of January has left it with just 19 months until end October 2025 to complete its work and submit its recommendations, well short of the full two years or so that is usually available. Fortunately, its terms of reference have been limited to the core issues mandated by the Constitution. Unlike in the case of recent FCs, the 16th FC has not been loaded with a host of other issues under the “any other matters" clause [article 280 (3)(d)]. This gives it the opportunity to focus its deliberations on core issues without having to devote time to other issues. This is important because the commission will have to contend with some daunting challenges, a few of which are discussed here.