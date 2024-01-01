The 16th Finance Commission must help fund city councils and panchayats
Summary
- It should find a clear way to carve out funds for local bodies that India needs to empower financially.
The Finance Commission must be set up every five years by the President of India, as per Article 280 of the Constitution. The main purpose of this statutory body is to recommend the split of net tax revenues. Its recommendations are almost always accepted by the Union government. The commission is supposed to use its judgement regarding vertical and horizontal equity while deciding a fair split. The former refers to the split between the Union and states, and the latter across all states. There is no mathematical formula, but even then, every commission has tried to be as fair and transparent as possible. Since the first Finance Commission set up in 1951, the vertical split has gone from 10% of the divisible pool for states to 42% in the 14th, before retreating to 41% in the 15th Finance Commission.