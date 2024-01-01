The 16th Finance Commission must help fund city councils and panchayats

A key area where the new Commission must focus, and where it can make a historic contribution, is strengthening the third tier. Even after 30 years of Panchayati Raj legislation, and even with increased demand for governance and accountability from local bodies, they remain helplessly hobbled, either without funds and functionaries or at the mercy of their state governments. The recommendations of most state finance commissions are routinely flouted or ignored. How can a city council or a panchayat have greater say in how the local school system is run? Or how can garbage collection improve? Can a local government levy a small property tax on an airport project in its precincts? The 16th Finance Commission must find a way to carve out resources from the Consolidated Fund of India. For starters, local bodies together must have access to at least 2% of GDP annually, as against 28% kept for the Union government alone. Let this transfer be unconditional, and bypass both the Centre and state machinery. Successive Finance Commissions since the 11th have referred to local bodies. The 13th did a lucid analysis of the issue. Its recommendations include amending Articles 280 and 243-I, which is eminently doable. The 16th Finance Commission should take this to its logical conclusion and empower the third tier.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}