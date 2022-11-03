The 2022 Nobel prize for peace will do nothing to secure peace4 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 10:37 PM IST
The principal intent of the award was to promote fraternity among nations through reduction of the instruments of war
The Nobel peace prize was split this year between a human rights activist (from Belarus) and two human rights groups (Russia and Ukraine). These heroic individuals and organizations oppose abuse of power, and track the ongoing war at great risk to themselves. Sadly, the award will do nothing to end the war, which has had such a devastating global impact.