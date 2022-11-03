The 2022 Nobel prize for peace will do nothing to secure peace

Warfare using guns and tanks is known to cause great damage to the surrounding environment. But what is perhaps less well known is that even the artillery manufacturing process can irreversibly damage its environs. The story of a gun factory in the lakeside town of Ithaca in upstate New York, is worth telling. Today Ithaca is known principally for Cornell University, located on hills rising from the east side of Cayuga Lake. But in the early years of the 20th century, Ithaca was more famous as the locale for the first movies filmed outdoors in the silent era, and also for a gun factory located on what became known as gun hill, close to the university. The factory ceased operations in the 1980s.