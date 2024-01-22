The 2024 Republican choice
The Editorial Board , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Jan 2024, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryA second, chaotic Trump term, or a new conservative beginning?
The polls show Americans want to move on from President Biden, and Republicans have a choice to make about the alternative to offer voters in November. Will it be the prospect of a second Donald Trump term, with its inevitable turmoil and polarization, or will the GOP look forward to forge a new conservative governing coalition?
