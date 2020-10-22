The absurd need to push school children into software coding

It’s not hard to see where the push for “catch them young" is coming from. There is a romance about the Silicon Valley school/college dropout billionaire that has entered our new world mythologies, one that the NEP clearly subscribes to. Examine advertisements from teaching factories that prop up on the social media feeds of parents. Here’s a sample proposition: “Kickstart your kid’s journey to create the next billion-dollar idea of the tech world." It also promises to send “handpicked passionate early coders to Silicon Valley..." The course, it adds, will teach “foundational understanding of logic, structure, sequence, commands and algorithmic thinking." The industry’s campaigning is strong. We may desire many skills that would help our children handle their emotional well-being at that age, but those skills may not receive such a push because there is no industry to promote them. There are no stocks to be traded, nor profits to be made.