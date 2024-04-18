The abundance algorithm: Technology is re-wiring economic prospects for all
Summary
- Plenty for all sounded like a utopian dream till new digital tools emerged to reveal their wonders. Free and fair abundance by design now seems possible, thanks to open-source technologies.
Stephen Covey propounded the abundance mindset, the basic proposition of which is that the world has more than enough resources to satisfy one’s needs. Today’s average person enjoys daily luxuries that the royalty of yore could not imagine: instant communication, broadcast TV, global travel and antibiotics.