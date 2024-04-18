The abundance algorithm: Technology is re-wiring economic prospects for all

What about other emerging markets? Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), a not-for-profit founded in 2018, helps governments conceive, develop and implement ID systems. It has covered over 100 million individuals in 17 countries. Its cost of running a pilot? Zero. Ushahidi, another open-source platform, has empowered 25 million plus users to gather, analyse, respond and act swiftly on data. 50-in-5 is another campaign to help at least 50 countries design, implement and scale at least one DPI component in a safe, inclusive and interoperable manner by the end of 2028. It hopes to radically shorten implementation journeys by sharing learnings, best practices and built-for-purpose open technologies that can reduce costs and maximize the impact for all; 13 countries, including Bangladesh, Norway, Senegal and Sri Lanka, are already on board.