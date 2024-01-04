The Adani-Hindenburg episode has given investors lessons on market risk

Sebi still needs the help of foreign regulators and agencies to uncover the ultimate financial beneficiaries of offshore entities alleged to have run rings around market rules whilst trading Adani shares. Sebi’s second unfinished aim is to spot illegality in any short-selling that occurred during the Hindenburg crash in the group’s shares last January. The US short-seller had sought to offer a circumstantial case of stock puppetry with a plotted outline of dots which the US-based Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project later tried to connect with its own spadework, but since the SC was clear that investigative authority rests solely with Sebi, Adani trading counters lit up in celebration. With the group’s shares soaring to log double-digit percentage gains, the market value of all its listed shares had topped ₹15 trillion by day-end. This is still below its pre-Hindenburg peak of over ₹19 trillion, but a sharp recovery from the ₹5.8 trillion it had dropped to. The post-verdict upshoot can be attributed to investor confidence in Sebi’s conclusion amounting to an eventual let-off, given that no prima facie evidence of wrongdoing has been reported either by the expert panel or Sebi so far, even though neither has achieved case closure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}