The advocacy for menstrual equity needs to be pro-choice

Indeed, the focus of narratives and interventions should therefore be on health and sanitation, rather than which product is best. A report by UNFPA emphasizes how the best product is context specific. “In all circumstances, the choice of menstrual product must be acceptable to the people using them". For example, Washing and drying cloth pads, no matter how beautiful the print of the cloth, is not possible in contexts where there is not only lack of water but also lack of personal bathroom space to wash, or dry out wearables properly. In humid regions, they are difficult to dry completely, and can prove to be more detrimental to health. Menstrual cups have become a game changer for many, but also present a similar problem in many contexts where there is scarcity of water, space and deep-rooted stigma which takes years to unlearn.