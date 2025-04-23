The AfD’s unusual China connection
Summary
- Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's AfD, spent six years in People's Republic
There are many things that make Alice Weidel an unconventional leader for a German political party on the hard right. Though her marriage to a Sri Lankan-born woman draws most attention, many in government and business circles are equally intrigued by the time she spent in China before entering politics. Ms Weidel lived there for about six years from around 2006, and learned to speak Mandarin before moving home and joining the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in 2013.