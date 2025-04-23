The AfD’s unusual China connection

None of that seems to have cost the AfD votes in Germany’s election on February 23rd. But it does raise questions about its links to the American right, most of which is far more hawkish on China. Those links became visible in mid-February when America’s vice-president, J.D. Vance, voiced support for the AfD and met Ms Weidel. Perhaps he should have looked more closely at the AfD’s election platform, which says it wants to “expand our economic, scientific and cultural contacts with China".