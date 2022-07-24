The ageing of India: It’s time for us to prepare for the inevitable5 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 11:13 PM IST
Every fourth resident from 2061 is expected to be aged 60 plus and we need policy plans in place for this demographic shift
Every fourth resident from 2061 is expected to be aged 60 plus and we need policy plans in place for this demographic shift
Listen to this article
While India has done fairly well in reducing fertility and mortality over the decades, with our demographic transition at different stages in different states, we are headed for a situation where the 60+ population is steadily increasing across the country. Population trends and forecasts undertaken by the government and several other agencies point out that ageing should be one of the most critical concerns for India. This warrants serious and immediate consideration at the political and policy level due to several factors that we discuss below.