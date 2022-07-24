The ageing of India: It’s time for us to prepare for the inevitable

First, though the proportion of older persons in the overall population is low (8.6%), their overall number is very high (104 million), as per the 2011 census. This is projected to more than double by 2036 to 225 million and then reach 425 million by 2061, which would be a fourfold increase in 50 years. We should also keep in mind that this proportion of the total population is different in different states. It is less in north-central states and higher in southern states. Older persons range from 7.4% in Bihar to 12.6% in Kerala, as per the 2011 census. Similarly, by 2041, their projected population share is going to range from 11.6% in Bihar to 23.9% in Kerala. This underlines the need for a differentiated approach to planning for older persons across states.