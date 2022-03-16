The aggression of Russia’s Putin and our risk of a third world war

The events of 2014 made him very angry, by the look of it. But the Russian army performed poorly when it was ordered to attack its Ukrainian brothers. Ingrained corruption in the awarding of Russian defence contracts has also played an important role in its underperformance. Yet, rather than blaming himself, Putin seems to have literally [lost his mind]. He has decided to punish Ukraine for standing up to him, and he appears to be acting without any constraint. He has thrown the Russian army into battle and ignored globally-accepted rules of war, not least by indiscriminately bombing civilian populations in Ukraine. Many hospitals have been hit by Russian forces, and the electrical grid supplying the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (currently occupied by Russian troops) has been damaged. In besieged Mariupol, an estimated 400,000 people have been without water and food for a sustained period.