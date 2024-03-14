The Agni-5 trial has strengthened India’s strategic deterrence
Summary
- Its success places India in the league of a few countries with this special missile technology and pushes up the cost that an adversary would have to bear for a military misadventure.
India’s Agni-5 test of a multiple-warhead ballistic missile places the country in a league of powers with only the US, UK, Russia, China and France as other members. Importantly, its success steps up India’s deterrence at a time China has openly begun to pursue a policy of power projection beyond its borders. Though not strictly an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) of the order possessed by the Big Five that can hit targets as far as 15,000km, its 5,000km-plus range brings the farthest parts of China and even some of Europe within our strike radius. This will raise the stakes for Beijing should it undertake any military misadventure against our vital interests, as nuclear-armed New Delhi could respond with greater force. This is not just another incremental step-up over previous versions of the Agni missile system. What makes this multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) stand out is its ability to hit many targets spread across vast distances with high accuracy, as a single carrier can launch several sub-missiles, each with its own guidance system. Such a splintered strike is hard for enemy defence shields to block. Since each sub-rocket could be nuclear-tipped, its threat magnitude would significantly alter an adversary’s calculations. As a result, it enhances India’s strategic deterrence capacity. New Delhi has not revised its “no first use" nuclear doctrine since it was adopted in the 1990s by the A.B. Vajpayee government, but that’s all the more reason for a tougher retaliatory stance.