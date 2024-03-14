The Agni-5 trial has strengthened India’s strategic deterrence

Beijing, of course, has been watching closely. Duly alerted by a notice issued by India—a standard protocol for such a missile test so that it isn’t mistaken for an attack—China reportedly had a research vessel stationed off the Indian coast to monitor the MIRV test’s progress. Our northern neighbour has in recent years been expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean region as part of an encirclement game that is not lost on our own strategic planners. Recall the episode of a spy ship that had docked at a Sri Lankan port under Chinese control. Just this year, Beijing has moved to draw the Maldives into its embrace. Earlier, it had set up a military base in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa. It has also been pushing for access to the Arabian Sea via Pakistan, which remains a US client-state on paper but has “all weather" ties with China that could assume a geo-strategic edge. Throw in China’s “no limits" relationship with Russia and the two major wars being fought right now, and the global matrix looks less benign than it did just half a decade ago. Under Xi Jinping, the People’s Republic has made no bones about exercising clout in ways that others would find unacceptable. And for it to reshape the world order by moving the fulcrum of power away from the West, it would need to dominate Asia first. As India would stand in the way of that ambition, Beijing’s disposition towards us could turn increasingly hostile.

Increased border friction has marked India’s recent relations with China and we can expect more pressure tactics in time to come. A seizure by India of a Chinese shipment to Pakistan of dual-use technology with nuke potential adds to Beijing’s record of anti-India manoeuvres. New Delhi will need to be watchful. Its MIRV test signalled a will to keep up with modern weaponry. But missile technology keeps moving. To secure our strategic autonomy, we may need to counter China’s hypersonic rocket exploits that made the West sit up. In this arms race, being at the cutting edge matters.