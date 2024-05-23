The AI race: OpenAI and Google are showcasing advanced AI models
Summary
- OpenAI’s GPT4o kicked off a wonder week with a demo of how human-like it is, while Google took up the gauntlet with Gemini and Project Astra. Ilya Sutskever's and other safety-focused researchers' departure from OpenAI signals a shift in pursuit of capitalist goals.
Vladimir Lenin is cited as having said, “There are decades where nothing happens. And then there are weeks, where decades happen." The previous week was one such in the world of AI, even by the standards set by OpenAI’s 2022 launch of ChatGPT. It started with a bang on Monday, 13 May, when OpenAI unveiled its new flagship product GPT4o.