The AI race: OpenAI and Google are showcasing advanced AI models

With GPT4 and others, with its text interface and lagged voice interface, you could sense you are talking to a machine. With GPT4o, if you didn’t know it is an AI bot, you would believe it’s a human you are conversing with, seeing the same things you see, feeling the same emotions you feel and also cracking the same jokes your friends do. With GPT4o, the Sound Turing Test has been passed. The model has moved beyond voice to sound.