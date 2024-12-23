Opinion
The AI robots on their way will mostly be made in Asia
Summary
- Advances in artificial intelligence have breathed new life into robotics, a field in which Asia has long been ahead. China, for example, accounts for almost four-fifths of all robotics patents over the past two decades.
Over the past year, I’ve noticed an overwhelming theme emerge when Asian tech leaders look at what comes next for artificial intelligence (AI). There has been a marked desire to move beyond chatbots and software, and into the physical realm.
