The Alliance Air mid-air incident points to lacunae in our air safety protocols

A part of the Cowling falling off points to poor maintenance being done by the airline. It is quite possible that after the inspection of the engines, the engineer attending to the aircraft failed to latch the Cowling properly leading to the incident. Alliance Air, which was operating this flight, is a subsidiary of Air India. AA primarily operates smaller aircraft like the ATRs on regional routes. While Air India has now been sold to the Tatas, AA continues to be under government control. AA’s fleet consists of ATR aircraft which are turbo-prop aircraft. The airline has one ATR 42-320 which seats 48 passengers and five ATR 72-600 which seat 70 passengers each.