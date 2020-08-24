The almighty US dollar might be losing lustre as a global currency

Another risk is the loss of US geopolitical hegemony, which is one of the main reasons why so many countries use the dollar in the first place. There is nothing new about the hegemon’s currency being the global reserve currency. This was the case with Spain in the 16th century, the Dutch in the 17th century, France in the 18th century, and Great Britain in the 19th century. If the coming decades bring what many have already called the “Chinese century", the dollar may well fade as the renminbi rises.