The ambiguous heroism of the fabled Indian farmer

Much of India’s evil radiates from the ways of the Indian village, its traditions, its pettiness, and its “narrow mindedness", as B.R. Ambedkar put it. As a villager, the farmer is at once a victim and perpetrator. In his role as village patriarch, he is given to playing the curator of caste discrimination, arranging to beat up lovers and denuding and parading women who attempt to elope. Urban India is largely the creation of Indians who fled the miseries of their village. Their urbane scions now, to whom a village is something almost pretty they cross on a highway, have nothing to lose when they say with pious intensity that the Indian farmer is a sacred being. “The hand that feeds us" has taken the place of the inane urban chant that was vacated by “the spirit of Mumbai".