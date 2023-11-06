The ambitions of Tata and Vedanta in electronics are a study in contrast
Tata is acquiring a promising part of Apple's iPhone supply chain while Vedanta has sought to make semiconductors. The odds of success explain why industrial policy needs to be based on what makes sense, not what makes headlines.
A $125 million deal by Tata Group will one day become a case study for Indian industrial policy. The conglomerate has a high chance of success through buying its way into iPhone manufacturing, offering rival empires like mining group Vedanta Ltd a lesson on the better path toward industrial expansion.