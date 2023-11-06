The ambitions of Tata and Vedanta in electronics are a study in contrast

A $125 million deal by Tata Group will one day become a case study for Indian industrial policy. The conglomerate has a high chance of success through buying its way into iPhone manufacturing, offering rival empires like mining group Vedanta Ltd a lesson on the better path toward industrial expansion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taipei-based Wistron is slowly exiting its business of assembling Apple’s marquee product. Two years ago, it sold a Chinese unit that makes iPhones to Luxshare Precision Industry Co. for $457 million. On 27 October, it announced the sale of Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt Ltd (WMMI) to Tata Electronics. Both sides had been in discussion for over a year, so it was expected. Wistron’s annual report shows improving revenue and operating income at WMMI, yet a post-tax loss for the division. Although the global smartphone market is in a slump, Tata should be able to drag the business to break even within a few years. That’s the easy part.

Tata faces competition from Taiwan’s Foxconn and Pegatron, both of which are expanding in India. There’s a reason Wistron struggled to make much headway into Apple’s supply chain. Both larger rivals are more adept at a broader array of steps involved in manufacturing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata, at least, has made the right start. By its own account, Tata Electronics is a “venture of the Tata group with expertise in manufacturing precision components." This is the most lucrative aspect of electronics production, and the backbone on which Foxconn started 30 years ago, with it now assembling over 70% of Apple’s iPhones. Buying a top-end factory from Wistron to move into assembly is an incremental step for Tata, not a fresh start, and augurs well for a successful future.

Contrast that to Vedanta, where billionaire chief Anil Agarwal is hoping to pivot into semiconductors. A year ago, the company had bold plans to set up a fresh chip factory in Gujarat, and had named Foxconn as a partner. The numbers didn’t make sense back then and the project is even less coherent now. Initial figures for around $20 billion of investment and 100,000 employees don’t accord with the semiconductor sector, which is capital intensive but uses few staff. By contrast, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is the world’s largest dedicated chip-maker but had just 73,000 employees at the end of last year. Vedanta’s plan included the less tech-intensive business of chip testing as well as flat-panel displays, but in reality, the figures it publicized seem intended for government officials tasked with handing out subsidies than any realistic plan. Within a year, Foxconn withdrew its support, no surprise since it offered a mere $119 million and only signed an MoU days before Vedanta had to submit its application for government grants.

Vedanta’s decision to diversify away from resources and mining is not a mistake. Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics became one of the world’s biggest memory-chip makers after founding Nanya in 1995. But that was after it leveraged a commanding position in plastics to become a key supplier of printed-circuit boards made from fibreglass, while another division started in PC sales before moving into computer assembly. Instead, Vedanta’s mistake is to chase exciting, headline-grabbing businesses like chip fabrication without mastering the basics. There are numerous business models it could choose: design and make its own chips, manufacture for external clients, or even wade into the capital-intensive memory sector. Each path offers stiff competition, and there’s nothing to suggest Vedanta has an edge in any of them. Even if it could carve out a niche, there’s another bigger problem: nationalism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Political pressure and national security concerns have spurred governments to fund new facilities from TSMC in Europe, the US and Japan. Tokyo is also spending money to found a local rival called Rapidus Corp and subsidize a new factory from Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and local investment group SBI Holdings. Beijing, meanwhile, continues to put semiconductor independence at the forefront of government policy.

Instead of diving into the increasingly chaotic chip-making sector, Vedanta ought to slow down and make a start in more labour-intensive businesses like testing, packaging and assembly—akin to what US memory-chip leader Micron Technology is planning for Gujarat. Or it could copy Tata and head in the direction of product assembly, a field ripe for further Indian investment as global brands seek to reduce reliance on China.

Business diversification and revitalization is the right direction for Indian business. But industrial policy needs to be based on what makes sense, not what makes headlines. ©bloomberg {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.