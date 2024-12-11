The American ‘girl economy’ is thriving in spite of the manosphere’s rise
Summary
- Blockbusters like ‘Moana 2’ and ‘Wicked’ should serve as cues for businesses back-tracking on diversity, equity and inclusion after Donald Trump’s win. A political shift in the US isn’t about to translate into a cultural shift on gender.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend in the US, two girl-centric movies about female empowerment—one starring an animated Polynesian teenager and the other a bunch of singing witches— smashed the box office. Moana 2, from Walt Disney, had the biggest Thanksgiving Day opening in history. Universal Pictures’ Wicked, which debuted the week prior, set a record for a Broadway-to-screen adaptation.