Opinion
The Amul model should be tried across all agricultural crops in India
B.S. Sivakumar 4 min read 22 Dec 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- The cooperative model behind Amul’s success needs to be adopted across the country’s farm sector. It’ll assure farmers better remuneration for their produce and ease their access to bank credit as well.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian farmers get only one-third of the final selling price, with the rest being enjoyed by the traders, wholesalers and retailers among themselves."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less