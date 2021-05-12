The anatomy of a pandemic bubble that burst upon us

As India battles what is arguably its greatest crisis since Independence, opinion remains sharply divided on who is responsible for the scenes of despair and helplessness which we thought we had left behind in the previous century. Unfortunately, conditional on the political persuasion of the respondent, answers to this question are perfectly predictable. Amid the din and cacophony of political sloganeering, the truth is likely to remain elusive.

Luckily, an objective concatenation of facts within a risk-management framework can yield constructive insights on what transpired and how we can insure ourselves against such outcomes in the future. While the context may be different, the behavioural forces driving the second covid wave are very similar to those of a financial bubble. Therefore lessons from financial risk management are salient in the context of this pandemic.

The first wave saw greater discipline among people and a proactive government. This was likely because of a combination of Knightian uncertainty and the ‘vividness effect’. Very little was known about the virus and all stakeholders (the government and citizens) faced an ‘unknown unknown’. This made them cautious, careful and disciplined. Second, with heart-rending images pouring out of Milan and New York, the ‘vividness’ of these shaped our beliefs, and fear of the virus was pervasive, with precaution being the norm.

However, our relatively easy escape from the first wave led to the formation of beliefs and conditions that one often sees in the build-up of financial bubbles. Many succumbed to the ‘recency bias’, and like investors who extrapolate past returns into the future, stakeholders extrapolated the recent benign behaviour of the virus far into the future. Overconfidence bias, wherein one starts to overestimate one’s abilities to manage risk, was rife. Like overconfident investors who pick pennies in front of a bulldozer, many risked infection for relatively low ‘returns’ such as dinners, social gatherings, religious events and holidays. Bayesian updating also drove risky behaviour. This refers to updating prior beliefs about a phenomenon in light of new information about it. Those who had been conservative updated their beliefs about the ‘mild’ nature of the virus as the first wave sputtered to an end and threw all caution to the wind. Vaccine hesitancy took root as ‘rational investors’ weighed the uncertainty surrounding the safety and efficacy of vaccines against the known but ‘manageable’ risks of the virus. This was compounded by a noisy information environment around the safety and efficacy of covid jabs. All this while, like volatility, the virus was lurking beneath the surface, ready to roar back with a vengeance.

When financial bubbles burst, there is a flight to safety that leads to a loss of liquidity, bank runs and a vicious negative feedback loop that could ruin an economy. Similarly, as infections spiked, the precautionary motive started dominating our behaviour. Governments (both state and central) became defensive, many individuals made a run for oxygen cylinders, concentrators, Remdesivir and hospital beds even when they did not need them, shortages became a self-fulfilling prophecy, and the vulnerable were ruined.

At the heart of the problem lies the fact that we do not know the true nature of the process that governs the mutation and spread of the virus. Cases in India spiked by almost 10 times in a month, never seen in a large country throughout the pandemic. Comparatively, cases spiked close to seven times in America over a period of almost 4 months. This means that the pandemic can neither be predicted nor be contained with reactive strategies. It can only be hedged against, using the principles that risk managers use to protect themselves against unknown return distributions in the market.

The first principle of effective risk management is redundancy. In financial markets, this is done through capital and cash buffers. State and central governments should do this by building healthcare capacity in excess of what is required currently even in the middle of the second wave. This capacity should not be unwound but added to even after second wave subsides. This will hedge us against future covid shocks that may be more severe than the one we are facing right now.

The second principle of risk management is to buy options that pay off in adverse states. This strategy is frequently used by airlines, as they face considerable uncertainty in demand and hedge themselves by buying options on aircraft from manufacturers instead of buying them outright.

India’s government also needs to create such ‘real options’ to hedge against covid uncertainty so that it can scale up vaccinations at short notice. An easy way to do this would be to pay vaccine manufacturers for their fixed costs of capacity expansion. This will ensure that vaccine makers incur no losses if that capacity goes unutilized in the future due to lack of demand. On the other hand, the government would have created an option wherein it can scale up access to vaccines at short notice, should a third wave rear its ugly head, without having to commit to buying doses in advance.

In sum, the probability, timing and severity of a third wave is uncertain and the cost of creating insurance against it is considerable, but what is certain is that if we do not spend money to hedge ourselves against this capricious pathogen, we will remain exposed to much greater human and economic costs.

