The anatomy of a pandemic bubble that burst upon us

However, our relatively easy escape from the first wave led to the formation of beliefs and conditions that one often sees in the build-up of financial bubbles. Many succumbed to the ‘recency bias’, and like investors who extrapolate past returns into the future, stakeholders extrapolated the recent benign behaviour of the virus far into the future. Overconfidence bias, wherein one starts to overestimate one’s abilities to manage risk, was rife. Like overconfident investors who pick pennies in front of a bulldozer, many risked infection for relatively low ‘returns’ such as dinners, social gatherings, religious events and holidays. Bayesian updating also drove risky behaviour. This refers to updating prior beliefs about a phenomenon in light of new information about it. Those who had been conservative updated their beliefs about the ‘mild’ nature of the virus as the first wave sputtered to an end and threw all caution to the wind. Vaccine hesitancy took root as ‘rational investors’ weighed the uncertainty surrounding the safety and efficacy of vaccines against the known but ‘manageable’ risks of the virus. This was compounded by a noisy information environment around the safety and efficacy of covid jabs. All this while, like volatility, the virus was lurking beneath the surface, ready to roar back with a vengeance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}