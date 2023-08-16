The anti-NEET movement in Tamil Nadu is misguided

However, the anti-NEET bill and protests raise larger concerns about the role of education and the power of petty politics to affect the social rubric. The field of Indian medical education is highly skewed, with 85% of seats in government-run medical colleges across states already reserved for domiciles of the respective states, with only 15% being all-India quota seats. Any such bill will merely ensure that 85% of seats are filled through Class XII marks rather than a common entrance test. The assumption that such a system would be more ‘equal’ is riddled with biases and assumptions about the nature of the existing playing field for various social groups in the state. Tamil Nadu already has the highest reservation quota (of 69%) among all Indian states. With this policy putting upper-caste students at a relative disadvantage, as open seats are too few, the state has seen an exodus of deserving students from these groups. The anti-NEET bill will exacerbate existing flaws in the state education system and also promote lower diversity.