The antidote for India’s healthcare woes

The first is data. Healthcare is one of the most data intensive sectors. It is estimated that the total data generated over the lifetime of an average human is about 1,100 terabytes. However, data on its own holds little value. It must be effectively anlayzed to draw actionable insights. In order to generate optimal health outcomes, the ecosystem needs granular data on patients, doctors, providers and other stakeholders. Access to accurate data can enable health providers to better understand patient history, behaviour and requirements, and establish the relevant treatment protocols. Effective data capture and retrieval helps track treatment and allows for timely interventions, thereby improving the continuum of care. An integrated health database can be leveraged to provide automated, relevant and timely health interventions, thereby ensuring that patients receive the appropriate healthcare at the right time. Consented access to patient data and healthcare history will elevate the quality of care and greatly improve health outcomes—while addressing issues related to data security and privacy.