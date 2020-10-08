The anxiety and nostalgia of literary festivals in times of covid

Few literary festivals anywhere were as ill-fated as Hong Kong’s in 2003. It got underway just as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) was migrating from southern China to Hong Kong. V.S. Naipaul, among others, cancelled a fortnight before the event. One panel discussion stood out for its topsy-turvy before and after. An obscure Turkish writer also pulled out because of SARS, which had a much higher fatality rate than covid, leaving the Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen and a British writer, widely discredited for his coverage of the HIV epidemic, as the only two writers on the panel. Yann Martel, the Canadian author of Life of Pi, who was in the audience, asked spirited questions that took apart the former Sunday Times reporter’s reporting on HIV and separately made an eloquent case for organised religion, which Nasreen had dismissed as a form of patriarchy. Reflecting on the “loneliness" of writing, one overwrought expatriate mother’s request to Nasreen to give her daughter “courage" ended in sobs—to the embarrassment of the teenager and moderator. When it was over, another American woman said that by allowing Martel so much Q&A time, the moderator had been a perpetrator of what the discussion was about: the “oppression of women by men." (The panel was actually titled “Writing for Change"). I was the inept moderator.