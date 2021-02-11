The appropriate role of central banks has justifiably broadened

These arguments are not without merit. At the same time, central bankers cannot snooze quietly in their bunks in the face of an all-hands-on-deck emergency. Calls for central banks to address climate change and inequality reflect an awareness that these problems have risen to the level of existential crises. If central bankers ignored them, or said, “These urgent problems are best addressed by someone else," their response would be seen as a haughty and perilous display of indifference. At that point, their independence would truly be at risk.

