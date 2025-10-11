The Art of Being a Follower — Not a Tourist — in Italy

(Bloomberg) -- The very best journeys involve traveling not only through space but also through time. You encounter places and objects that are hundreds or even thousands of years old and find yourself imagining what kind of society would have made them. And yet, to be alive in 2025 is to be overwhelmed by the pressures of the present and the promises and perils of the future—which, in a zero-sum way, invariably means neglecting the richness of the past, home to 93% of all the humans who’ve ever lived.

This is where books come in. I’ve found that one way to flesh out the passage of time, to make it more immediate and meaningful, is to do a kind of skip-step. Instead of looking at the past through the eyes of today, I try looking through the eyes of someone who lived long before me. Fortunately, travel writing has a long and illustrious history, which means there’s no shortage of inspiration.

I’m far from alone. A recent Skyscanner survey found that 55% of American travelers have booked, or would consider, a trip inspired by literature; one in three are thinking about visiting a destination mentioned in a book.

My inspiration came from Edith Templeton, a famously beautiful British novelist and memoirist whose Bohemian childhood (she was born in Prague and lived there until she was 22) endowed her with an effortless erudition and serene self-confidence. I first discovered her beguiling Italian travelogue, The Surprise of Cremona, almost two decades ago, when I was staying at a friend’s place in the French countryside and needed something to read. The story of a slow journey in the early 1950s through some of Italy’s lesser-known cities—Cremona, Parma, Mantua, Ravenna, Urbino, Arezzo—became one of my all-time favorite and most-read books, and I started daydreaming about a trip where I’d retrace her journey. Eventually, in 2022, for my 50th birthday, the dream became a reality.

My wife and I ended up doing Edith’s journey in reverse, starting in Arezzo, which is home to arguably the greatest set of frescoes in the world—the Legend of the True Cross cycle by Piero della Francesca, painted between 1452 and 1466. My general idea going in was that Italy, which had been a republic only for a couple of years when Edith took her journey, would be much more global and cosmopolitan today—but that the great art of centuries past would be largely eternal. Arezzo quickly disabused me of that idea. The town is recognizably the same as the one Edith visited 70 years ago, but the 15th century frescoes have changed in a very interesting way.

Edith hated the Piero frescoes, calling them “nothing more than illustrated algebra.” When I was just reading the book, before I saw the frescoes in real life, I thought I understood what she meant: Piero is a most cerebral painter. But as soon as you walk into the Basilica of Saint Francis, you realize that these frescoes are not cerebral. (There’s even a detail where Christ's testicle peeks out from under his tunic.) How could Edith not adore these works?

Eventually I realized the degree to which I was reliant on the sensitively installed lighting in the basilica, which makes everything legible without being harsh or obtrusive. I was seeing these paintings much more clearly than Piero himself ever saw them—and Edith’s visual experience was surely closer to his than to mine. When I studied art history at Glasgow University, we talked a bit about synchronic and diachronic modes of analysis—do you try to read the work as it would have been understood at the time, or do you allow yourself to be informed by modernity—but this was the first time that I understood that modernity isn’t just ideas and knowledge, it’s also electric lighting.

What we see when we look at a painting is reflected light, and when the light being reflected is a smooth wash of carefully-calibrated illumination rather than an unpredictable beam of sunshine fighting its way through ancient glass, that profoundly changes the viewing of the work. Over the coming weeks, I’d repeatedly enter churches with cupolas or other areas that you could barely make out with the naked eye but that easily revealed their full Renaissance glory after a one-euro coin turned on the spotlights—or after looking at a photo of them taken with an iPhone 14 Pro.

Ravenna is much more visited now than it was in Edith’s day — as most everywhere in Italy is — but everything important there is pretty much unchanged since the 9th century, when the Adriatic Sea receded and the town no longer functioned as a major port, putting development on pause for more than a millennium.

Ravenna is where the diachronic recedes: You become about as synchronic as is possible in an age of smartphones. It’s home to the very best Byzantine mosaics, where the play of sunlight on walls is an intrinsic part of the art and architecture and therefore not something where modern lighting engineers are going to come in and try to make improvements. In truth, there’s nothing to improve. As Edith puts it: “As I walk into the choir, there is more gold and more and more. I move beneath a tempest of gold, I stand amidst golden showers, I pass from rains of gold and cascades of gold, into torrents of gold.”

All of this is part of the magical alchemy of Ravenna—the way in which 5th century architects and artisans, working some 900 years before Piero, created what Edith correctly describes as “one of the marvels of the world.”

Everybody should come here at least once and experience the greatest mosaics in the history of humanity—a constantly moving golden light that no contemporary immersive art show can possibly rival. Let James Dolan keep on selling his $200 tickets to The Wizard of Oz at Sphere. The €10.50 ($11.56) ticket to all of Ravenna’s wonders would be better value even if it were 50 times the price.

It’s hard to leave Ravenna, but we did, traveling on to Parma, home not only to a strangely hard, salty cheese that blew Edith’s mind, but also to one of the greatest art museums in Italy, the Pilotta. In one of the wonderful serendipities of travel, falling in love with Edith’s book landed me among stunning masterpieces by Holbein, Murillo, Ribera, Tintoretto, Botticelli, Canaletto, Leonardo and countless others.

It also landed me in Mantua. Edith had many memorable encounters with a broad range of hoteliers (not to mention would-be seducers), but here we have our own: Guido Castiglioni, the proprietor of the Palazzo Castiglioni, who shows us up to a suite in a castello that’s been in his family since 1804. The Torre room, as its name suggests, is on the top floor of the building’s main tower and has a spiral staircase leading up to a private rooftop with 360-degree views of the city. It also sports a massive fresco of the Tree of Life that dates to 1300 and, we are told, is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, non-religious fresco in Europe.

Edith characterized our magnificent B&B as a “fine chunk of goose liver” — high praise indeed. “The white stones pointing the arcades remind me of the peeled, gleaming white almonds which are stuck into the goose liver before it is fried. A well-prepared goose liver should be so richly spiked with almonds as to bristle like a hedgehog.”

Across the square is the ducal palace of the Gonzagas, princes of superlative wealth who commissioned Andrea Mantegna to paint one of their rooms—the famous Camera degli Sposi. It’s a gorgeous place, and a great tour guide like Edith is fantastic at ripping you out of tick-the-boxes sightseeing and reminding you of just how privileged we are to find ourselves walking through rooms adorned with some of the greatest art ever created.

On to Cremona, which provided another example of my priors being turned on their head in terms of what changed and what stayed the same between 1952 and 2022. I imagined the palazzos would be the same, while the food would have become much more modern. Not so.

Edith much admired the Palazzo Foddri and the Palazzo Raimondi, both of them dating to the 15th century, and especially how they were “so discreet in their grandeur,” featuring masonry walls and terracotta of “exactly the same colour-tone.” Today, the exposed brick of the palaces has been covered with plaster, and even with squares of white marble. Perhaps what Edith admired was not Cremonese reticence so much as it was just postwar dilapidation. In any case, what she thought of as a centuries-long verity hasn’t made it to the present day.

On the other hand, I was sure that the Cremonese would at least have discovered salt by now. “The rolls of Cremona,” wrote Edith, “should not be classed under food but under arts and decorations and treated accordingly. The wise traveler will no more attempt to partake of them than he would break off and nibble the scroll of a facade.” This, amazingly, was still true!

One great benefit of following travelers of the past is finding places that are off the tourist circuit of the present. Companies that specialize in Italian travel are not going to be much help to you in the towns where Edith stayed — they’re just not on any standard itinerary. Which isn’t to say that tourists are absent. One big change from Edith’s time is that tourists are now ubiquitous, especially domestic tourists. Italians are much richer now and love to explore their own country: Domestic tourism revenues are forecast to reach €125 billion in 2025, more than double the record spending of €60 billion from international visitors. As a result, places where Edith had to get a custodian to unlock the door and show her around are now selling timed-admission tickets.

To experience and re-experience a book-length treatment of a small number of places is always going to bring those places into sharper focus and reveal aspects you’d never otherwise notice. It’s also delightful to be able to look at a place’s culture not only synchronically and diachronically, but also what you might call trichronically—seeing it as someone in the past saw it. It doesn’t need to be Italy, of course. Maybe next I’ll follow Oliver Sacks to Oaxaca.

