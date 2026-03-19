If there were an upskilling programme in the ‘Art of Confrontation,’ India Inc would benefit more from it than from many of the dime-a-dozen workshops that are held to raise work productivity. A knack for judicious confrontation is rare, as it takes tact to voice dissent without being aggressive in most corporate cultures. One could be labelled as a worthy opponent or team player without knowing which.
The art of confrontation: This isn’t about workplace conflict but goal-oriented collaboration if done right
SummaryEffective confrontation is an acquired skill. It’s often seen at ‘flat’ startups where everyone speaks up, ideas are openly contested and hierarchy ignored in pursuit of shared goals. It takes tact, lest it results in conflict, and employees must learn to sharpen this skill into an art.
If there were an upskilling programme in the ‘Art of Confrontation,’ India Inc would benefit more from it than from many of the dime-a-dozen workshops that are held to raise work productivity. A knack for judicious confrontation is rare, as it takes tact to voice dissent without being aggressive in most corporate cultures. One could be labelled as a worthy opponent or team player without knowing which.
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