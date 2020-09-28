The art of leaving US tax authorities puzzled

America’s President Donald J. Trump dismissed it as “fake news", as is his wont, but the fact that his two-word tweet saying so needed no elaboration spoke of its significance. The news in question was revelations published by The New York Times of his tortured personal relationship with taxation over the past two decades. If the details are authentic, then it would seem he places taxes a few notches above covid-19 on his avoidance priority list. What the billionaire boss of Trump Organization—which has over 500 entities under it—paid as US federal taxes last year and the one before remain unknown, like his true net worth, but he coughed up all of $750 in 2016. He paid the same sum in 2017, though we should perhaps be pleased that he paid a lot more in India that year: $145,400. In just five of the 15 years before his White House victory did Trump pay any income tax at all. Put it down to financial acrobatics. Large gains from his star turn on The Apprentice, a TV show, appear to have been set off against losses on business operations, and various write-offs and refunds have been claimed over the years. One refund of nearly $73 million is still under dispute, and he must pay back loans of above $300 million over the next four years. Overall, his business acumen seems dedicated less to the creation of value than to shaking off the taxman in a maze of numbers. His adjective for this is “smart", but the extent to which US voters agree is hard to judge. So, will this dim his chances of re-election?

America’s President Donald J. Trump dismissed it as “fake news", as is his wont, but the fact that his two-word tweet saying so needed no elaboration spoke of its significance. The news in question was revelations published by The New York Times of his tortured personal relationship with taxation over the past two decades. If the details are authentic, then it would seem he places taxes a few notches above covid-19 on his avoidance priority list. What the billionaire boss of Trump Organization—which has over 500 entities under it—paid as US federal taxes last year and the one before remain unknown, like his true net worth, but he coughed up all of $750 in 2016. He paid the same sum in 2017, though we should perhaps be pleased that he paid a lot more in India that year: $145,400. In just five of the 15 years before his White House victory did Trump pay any income tax at all. Put it down to financial acrobatics. Large gains from his star turn on The Apprentice, a TV show, appear to have been set off against losses on business operations, and various write-offs and refunds have been claimed over the years. One refund of nearly $73 million is still under dispute, and he must pay back loans of above $300 million over the next four years. Overall, his business acumen seems dedicated less to the creation of value than to shaking off the taxman in a maze of numbers. His adjective for this is “smart", but the extent to which US voters agree is hard to judge. So, will this dim his chances of re-election?

Given the nature of Trump’s appeal, it is unlikely that his base of loyalists would be disturbed by his meagre contribution to US coffers. This is a country that seems relatively sceptical of a central authority using public funds for anything beyond the basics of governance. Remember, it was partly a rebellion against a British tax on tea that led it to freedom. A government claiming a slice of one’s earnings is still seen as extortion by many Americans, especially on the right. For these folk, an ideal citizen may not necessarily be one who gladly stumps up cash for others, but one who can show everyone how money can be multiplied. Yet, even those enamoured of his business aura might take a closer look at his real-estate empire and wonder about the red ink dripping off so many account books. His top properties may have spun him rent profits, and his brand licensing deals have done well—his Indian tax bill may be a result of these—but his string of golf courses and hospitality units appear to be either badly run or tax props. The dodgy ethics of it aside, he may no longer be able to project himself in the same heroic glow as he did four years ago.

Given the nature of Trump’s appeal, it is unlikely that his base of loyalists would be disturbed by his meagre contribution to US coffers. This is a country that seems relatively sceptical of a central authority using public funds for anything beyond the basics of governance. Remember, it was partly a rebellion against a British tax on tea that led it to freedom. A government claiming a slice of one’s earnings is still seen as extortion by many Americans, especially on the right. For these folk, an ideal citizen may not necessarily be one who gladly stumps up cash for others, but one who can show everyone how money can be multiplied. Yet, even those enamoured of his business aura might take a closer look at his real-estate empire and wonder about the red ink dripping off so many account books. His top properties may have spun him rent profits, and his brand licensing deals have done well—his Indian tax bill may be a result of these—but his string of golf courses and hospitality units appear to be either badly run or tax props. The dodgy ethics of it aside, he may no longer be able to project himself in the same heroic glow as he did four years ago. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

If Trump seems unruffled, it may be because there is no sign that he has lost his hold over blue-collar workers who saw in his “America first" stance a fight on their behalf against job-stealing globalization. Nor does it look as if his campaign’s apparent efforts to polarize the US on race have fallen flat. By most accounts, his tough rhetoric on immigrants and China retains its resonance. All this could overshadow his taxes. Yet, his administration’s glaring failures—on the pandemic, for example—could combine with this exposé to spell an advantage for Joe Biden, his Democrat rival.