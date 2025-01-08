The Asian Dream is waking up to the challenges of being middle-class
Summary
- Upwardly mobile Asians are finding that reaching middle-class status is one thing but staying so can be a struggle. Countries like Indonesia have seen their middle-class ranks shrink over the pandemic-impacted half decade.
How quickly is Asia’s middle class growing? Not as fast as it needs to keep pace with aspirations. Policymakers need to focus on boosting livelihoods—but also on improving the quality of lives—for citizens to achieve the ‘Asian Dream.’ Until that happens, it will be more myth than reality.