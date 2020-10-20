The assured safety of ‘world peace’ as a brand purpose

You know the joke about every Miss World aspirant’s common answer when asked what her life’s purpose is. “World Peace!" It’s the safest answer. No one can argue with it, and it sounds like a big deal. It won’t get you into trouble. My advice to most brands that want to declare their “brand purpose" is to go for world peace, or some such similar ideal, for precisely the same reason. But if they want to go for a purpose that could be controversial among their stakeholders, then they should do it with the clarity that they may have to go all the way to defend it, and that it may result in a loss of business and even a decline in brand value at times. They also need to consider that if they can’t afford that and succumb to an alternative view, then not only would it weaken their brand, it could also impact the cause they were espousing.