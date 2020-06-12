The Atmanirbhar Abhiyan from a technologist’s viewpoint

Lastly, from the perspective of an educationist, the launching of online courses by the top 100 universities of India will democratize quality education and increase its reach in leaps and bounds. The IITs and the Indian Institute of Science already have expertise in this area. The inclusion of more institutions will enrich the content available, although there is a great need for dedicated software to conduct e-classes for large student bodies as well as improve the audio-visual presentation of lectures. With the emphasis the ministry of human resource development is placing on online courses, the scope is huge, particularly in regular degree programmes. Coupled with it is the inclusion of AM radio, community radio and podcasts for education. While the Indira Gandhi National Open University has facilitated the radio platform of Gyanvani for decades, customization of course content of the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning can also be explored on radio formats, which can help overcome the limitation of internet bandwidth and non-affordability of smartphones.