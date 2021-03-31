A view expressed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s (ICAI’s) new president Nihar Jambusaria has cast a spotlight on the role of auditors in fraud detection. His reiteration of an old edict that an auditor is just a ‘watchdog’ and not a ‘bloodhound’ clashes with the advice of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) chairman R. Sridharan, who had earlier said that the audit fraternity must forget the classic ‘watchdog not bloodhound’ distinction. This was a “serious misconception", he warned, with “far-reaching consequences". Canine analogies have always been around, but the nuance in question traces its origin to the UK’s Kingston Cotton Mill case of 1896, in which the company’s auditors were sued for misfeasance after a fraud was discovered that resulted in a gross overstatement of its stock-in-trade. Its auditors had relied on fake certificates provided by a director instead of checking the stock themselves. In deciding the matter, Justice Lopes had stated: “An auditor is not bound to be a detective... He is a watchdog, but not a bloodhound." That 19th century ruling has echoed in Indian auditing chambers down the decades.

But that was a different era. Over the years, as businesses have evolved to attain far greater complexity, expectations have grown that routine checkers of any company’s accounts who carry out a process mandated by law must exercise a vigil effective enough to offer shareholders a reliable picture of the true state of its finances. Dodgy dealings and fudged books, however, have escaped notice with alarming frequency and stoked perceptions that auditors are not doing a satisfactory job. True, they are not financial sleuths. But few fraudsters can cover their trails so well that the suspicion of an alert auditor is not aroused. Since external examiners of account books bear so little accountability for failing to flag dubious data, though, they often have more to lose than gain by picking on something amiss.

The incentive structure matters. One reason for audit inefficacy could be that those who provide this service are hired and paid by the very company whose accounts they screen. The job’s fee is often so low that audit firms enhance their revenues by offering clients a panoply of allied services. In all, this arrangement sets up a conflict of interest, with auditors loath to lose business by seeming too pesky. This could potentially be resolved by enforcing higher audit fees and freeing a company’s auditor selection of managerial discretion (say, by randomizing it). Yet, auditor capture would likely remain a problem unless we also demand stricter accountability. In some countries, lawmakers are pressing the profession’s regulator to tighten norms. In India, sadly, our regulatory regime is clouded with confusion. The ICAI has long been the apex body for chartered accountants. In 2018, we set up the NFRA for superior audit oversight. The latter’s charter includes goals such as improving the quality of corporate financial reporting. The two entities, however, seem to have overlapping roles. Clarity on how they must both function assumes urgency in the context of divergent views articulated by their respective chiefs. Also in need of attention is the field’s domination by its Big Four audit firms, given the documented ill effects of an oligopolistic scenario. The country’s confidence in the audit process has taken a blow from serial scams in recent years. Auditors need not be bloodhounds. But they must at least bark.

