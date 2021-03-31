The auditor’s role needs greater accountability

The incentive structure matters. One reason for audit inefficacy could be that those who provide this service are hired and paid by the very company whose accounts they screen. The job’s fee is often so low that audit firms enhance their revenues by offering clients a panoply of allied services. In all, this arrangement sets up a conflict of interest, with auditors loath to lose business by seeming too pesky. This could potentially be resolved by enforcing higher audit fees and freeing a company’s auditor selection of managerial discretion (say, by randomizing it). Yet, auditor capture would likely remain a problem unless we also demand stricter accountability. In some countries, lawmakers are pressing the profession’s regulator to tighten norms. In India, sadly, our regulatory regime is clouded with confusion. The ICAI has long been the apex body for chartered accountants. In 2018, we set up the NFRA for superior audit oversight. The latter’s charter includes goals such as improving the quality of corporate financial reporting. The two entities, however, seem to have overlapping roles. Clarity on how they must both function assumes urgency in the context of divergent views articulated by their respective chiefs. Also in need of attention is the field’s domination by its Big Four audit firms, given the documented ill effects of an oligopolistic scenario. The country’s confidence in the audit process has taken a blow from serial scams in recent years. Auditors need not be bloodhounds. But they must at least bark.