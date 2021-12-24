The award for trade of the year must go to pandemic arbitrage

It was a warm spring evening in Taipei and over a hundred celebrities, founders, venture capitalists and tech executives gathered for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The headline event, a fireside chat, was just an excuse for Taiwan’s best-connected people to socialize, enjoying freedoms the rest of the world lacked amid another wave of covid shutdowns. Many in that crowd were not long-term Taiwan residents. While quite a few were born there, or had family, most had spent little time in their ancestral homeland while leading lives in Silicon Valley’s tech hub, New England academia, or on Wall Street. But as covid spread globally, they grabbed their Taiwan passports or scrambled for an exclusive Gold Card visa and headed to that one sanctuary where life remained normal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}