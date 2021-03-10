The bad bank proposal and process of value discovery

India enacted a bankruptcy law, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, as late as 2016. Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) engaged in the acquisition of NPAs, though, were created earlier via the SARFESI Act in 2002. The aim of the NPA market was to move bad debt off the balance sheets of banks, but at commercially appropriate values. Permitting ARCs to partly pay for NPAs in the form of securities allowed banks to use the revival prospects of debtor firms to increase deal values. But there was a balance to be struck, as high levels of securitization reflected inadequate transfer of risk out of banks’ books. From 2002 to 2016, transactions had a high proportion of securitization. Indeed, over 2002-2007, with cash proportions as low as 7%, ARCs could earn a positive net return purely on the basis of management fees, without any value addition by way of securitization or asset reconstruction. In 2006, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stipulated a minimum cash proportion of just 5%.

