The Bank of Japan has reversed its negative policy rate
Summary
- The BoJ has finally ended its 17-year-long negative rate policy. Its easy-money excesses didn’t do any good and Japan’s economy stayed sluggish.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) made news on Tuesday with its first rate hike in 17 years. The BoJ has long been famous for ultra-loose monetary policy, particularly its negative rates of interest. As announced, Japan’s central bank will now aim for an overnight rate that moves in a tight positive range of 0.0-0.1%, up from minus 0.1%.